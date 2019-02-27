Eidos launches late-stage study of AG10 in ATTR-CM

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATTRibute-CM, evaluating lead candidate AG10 in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

The 510-subject trial will have two phases: Part A will assess the change from baseline in 6-minute walk distance at month 12, potentially accelerating the filing of the marketing application, while Part B will assess all-cause mortality and the frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations at month 30.

AG10 is an orally administered small molecule designed to stabilize TTR, a protein that transports the thyroid hormone thyroxine (T4). TTR misfolding and aggregation causes amyloidosis, the abnormal buildup of amyloid in the body.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the design of the trial.