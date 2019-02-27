AG Mortgage takes a hit from wider spreads, "risk-off" market

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) book value during Q4 took a hit from widened agency RMBS spreads and the deterioration of market conditions in December.

Book value per share of $17.21 at Dec. 31, 2018 fell by $1.95 from the prior quarter due to $1.38 of investments in Agency RMBS and associated derivatives, 48 cents due to credit investments, 6 cents on depreciation and amortization of SFR portfolio, and 3 cents as core earnings were less than the 50-cent dividend.

Q4 core EPS of 47 cents, missing the average analyst estimate by 5 cents, fell from 56 cents in Q3.

Q4 total net interest income of $19.6M vs. $22.7M a year earlier.

Q4 economic return on equity -7.6%.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

