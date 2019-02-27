Wedbush raises Palo Alto after earnings

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) after earnings and raises the PT from $265 to $300.

Analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Bake cite the 33% Y/Y product revenue growth, which beat consensus by 11%, and the 27% Y/Y billings increase.

Key quote: "In our opinion last night represents just the start of this next phase of growth poised to happen at PANW which should result in further earnings and multiple expansion over the coming year."

Palo Alto shares are up 10.4% pre-market to $260.

Previously: Palo Alto +3.8% on Q2 beats, $1B buyback (Feb. 26)