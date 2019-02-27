Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +0.8% pre-market after beating FY 2018 earnings and revenue expectations and declaring a $4B special dividend of $2.43/share and a final dividend of $1.80/share.

Underlying earnings for the year rose 2% to $8.81B from $8.63B a year earlier and ahead of the analyst consensus $8.47B, after Rio's copper and minerals divisions beat estimates, offsetting higher aluminum costs.

RIO's full-year net profit rose 56% to $13.64B from $8.76B in the prior year, much of the jump tied to the sale of its $3.5B stake in Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia that was used to fund the special dividend.

Rio says it shipped 338.2M metric tons of iron ore from the Pilbara in northwest Australia, up 2% from 2017, and maintains its 2019 iron ore production guidance at 338M-350M metric tons.

But “the risk of a trade war is still there,” cautions CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques. “It is a very volatile environment.”

Separately, Rio says it made a major discovery of copper, gold and silver at its Winu prospect in Western Australia.