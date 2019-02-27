Ionis Pharmaceuticals up 3% on Q4 results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q4 results: Revenues: $192.1M (+14.5%); SPINRAZA royalties: $70.2M (+34.7%); TEGSEDI product sales: $2.2M; Licensing and royalty revenue: $0.5M (-72.2%); R&D revenue under collaborative agreements: $119.2M (+4.7%).

Net Income: $320.1M; EPS: $2.21.

2019 Guidance: Total Revenue: >$725M.

Key Upcoming Events: Roche plans to present data from the OLE study of IONIS-HTTRx in patients with Huntington's disease in 2019.

Biogen plans to present data from the completed portions of the Phase 1/2 study of IONIS-SOD1Rx in 2019.

Ongoing regulatory discussions on WAYLIVRA in the EU, and if approved, launch.

Ionis and its partners plan to report data from numerous Phase 2 studies including IONIS-FXIRx, IONIS-HBVRx, and IONIS-GHR-LRx.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: Ionis Pharmaceuticals EPS of $2.21 (Feb. 27)