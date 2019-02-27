Steve Madden +5% on earnings beat

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reports same-store retail sales rose 4% in Q4.
Wholesale net sales climbed 14.1% to $317.4M.
Retail net sales increased 7.9% to $93M.
Retail gross margin improved 20 bps to 61%.
Gross margin rate in the wholesale business decreased 90 bps to 30.1%.
Adjusted gross margin rate dropped 130 bps to 37.1%.
Adjusted operating margin rate fell 80 bps to 9.2%.
FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +4% to +6%; Diluted EPS: $1.70 to $1.78; Adjusted EPS: $1.75 to $1.83.
SHOO +4.79% premarket.
Previously: Steven Madden beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 27)
Now read: More on Office Depot's Q4 results »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox