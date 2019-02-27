Steve Madden +5% on earnings beat

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reports same-store retail sales rose 4% in Q4.

Wholesale net sales climbed 14.1% to $317.4M.

Retail net sales increased 7.9% to $93M.

Retail gross margin improved 20 bps to 61%.

Gross margin rate in the wholesale business decreased 90 bps to 30.1%.

Adjusted gross margin rate dropped 130 bps to 37.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 80 bps to 9.2%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +4% to +6%; Diluted EPS: $1.70 to $1.78; Adjusted EPS: $1.75 to $1.83.

SHOO +4.79% premarket.

