Lexington Realty cuts div rate to pay for portfolio repositioning, growth

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) cuts its annual dividend rate to 41 cents a share from 71 cents to conserve cash for its portfolio repositioning and growth plans.

Quarterly dividend cut to 10.25 cents per share from 17.75 cents.

Sees 2019 adjusted company FFO per share of 75 cents-79 cents; consensus estimate 79 cents.

Q4 adjusted FFO of 22 cents, exceeding consensus estimate of 20 cents, fell from 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total gross book value attributable to industrial assets accounts for 71.1% of total consolidated real estate book value at Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 49.3% at Dec. 31, 2017.

Rental revenue attributable to industrial assets increased to 65.4% of total consolidated rental revenue as of Dec. 31, 2018 from 44.3% at the end of 2017.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

