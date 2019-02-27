Huawei, Samsung reach IP settlement

Huawei and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) jointly ask a U.S. appeals court to pause proceedings over their IP disputes because the companies have reached a settlement.

The two largest Android smartphone makers have fought legal battles in the U.S. and China for the past three years. Huawei accused Samsung of unauthorized use of its cellular communications technology. Samsung denied the claim and said Huawei wanted "grossly" inflated licensing fees.

The companies now want a 30-day stay to finalize the settlement. Terms of that settlement weren't disclosed.