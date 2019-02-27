Chesapeake Energy +11% after crushing Q4 earnings, revenue estimates

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +11% pre-market after soaring ahead of Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, propelled by higher natural gas prices.

CHK reports total Q4 revenue rose 22% to $3.07B, as oil, natural gas and natural gas equivalent revenue jumped 37% to $1.73B, far above analyst consensus for total sales of $2.28B and oil and gas sales of $1.1B.

CHK says its full-year adjusted EBITDA generated the highest per barrel of oil equivalent of $12.81 since 2014, and expects EBITDA generated per boe to rise 12%-15% in 2019, based on recent strip prices.

Q4 production fell 7% Y/Y to 464K boe/day while production expenses increased 15% to $2.87/boe, but CHK forecasts 2019 oil production to rise ~32% to 116K-122K bbl/day while capex is expected to remain roughly flat at $2.3B-$2.5B and cash flow is seen coming in "meaningfully stronger."