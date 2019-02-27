Meet the FedEx SameDay Bot

Partnering with players including Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Pizza Hut, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), and Target (NYSE:TGT), FedEx (NYSE:FDX) this summer plans to begin testing using a robot for deliveries.

The battery-powered robots look like coolers on wheels with a top speed of 10 miles per hour. FDX is working Segway founder Dean Kamen's DEKA Development on the robot.

Approval is still needed from test cities, among them FedEx's hometown of Memphis.

Competitor UPS (NYSE:UPS) is not working on robots, but is testing drone deliveries.

Promotional video from FedEx