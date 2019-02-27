Campbell Soup +5% on Q2 earnings beat

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports sales rose 24% in Q2, reflecting a 26-point benefit from the recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods.

Revenue by segments: Meals and beverages: $1.23B (+1%); Global biscuits and snacks: $1.24B (+76%); Campbell fresh: $239M (-7%).

Adjusted gross margin rate decreased 430 bps to 30.9%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.975B to $10.1B; Adjusted EBIT: $1.37B to $1.41B; Adjusted EPS: $2.45 to $2.53.

FY2019 Pro Forma Guidance (assuming divestitures): Net sales: $7.925B to $8.05B; Adjusted EBIT: $1.23B to $1.27B; Adjusted EPS: $2.4 to $2.5.

CPB +5.14% premarket.

Previously: Campbell Soup beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Feb. 27)