Hospitality Properties Q4 RevPAR falls on lower occupancy

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE: HPT ) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 61 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and increases from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Cites occupancy decreases associated with 37 hotel renovations, non-recurring business related to the hurricanes in Texas and Florida in the year-ago period that hurt Wyndham and IHG portfolios in particular, and competition from supply growth.

TA properties' total gross margin increased by $23.6M, or 8.1% Y/Y, in the quarter driven by a 32.5% increase in fuel margin and a 1.9% increase in non-fuel margin.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $149.8M increases 11% from $135.3M a year ago.

