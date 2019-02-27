BofA/ML cuts view on Karyopharm in premarket analyst action

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) downgraded to Hold at Benchmark.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) downgraded to Underperform with a $5 (2% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch after the delay of the Ad Com vote on selinexor until Phase 3 data are available at year-end/Q1 2020 which will clearly delay commercialization for a year or more. Shares down 15% premarket.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) downgraded to Market Perform with a $33 (8% upside) price target at Bernstein after its Q4 EPS miss and soft 2019 guidance. Shares down 10% premarket.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) downgraded to Hold at Stifel after Roche bid.