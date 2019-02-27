Tusa maintains GE $6 PT despite biopharma sale

There is no change to JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa's $6 price target on General Electric (NYSE:GE) following the company's biopharma unit sale to Danaher.

The analyst keeps a Neutral rating on the stock, saying the deal helps to "unmask the underappreciated enterprise cash burn" that he sees in the $2B range.

"This is not about liquidity, this is about the company raising cash by selling earnings to reduce leverage and liabilities, while a core business burns cash, even including Healthcare."

The remaining healthcare asset is short on growth, with an implied total enterprise value that is below what JPMorgan had in its most recent sum-of-the-parts analysis.

GE +1.7% premarket to $10.84/share.

