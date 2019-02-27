Boeing shows off unmanned combat jet

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has unveiled an unmanned, fighter-like jet developed in Australia and designed to fly alongside crewed aircraft in combat for a fraction of the cost.

The U.S. planemaker hopes to sell the multi-role aircraft - which is 38 feet long and has a 2,000 nautical mile range - to customers around the world.

The Australian government is investing A$40M in the prototype program due to its "enormous capability for exports," Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne told reporters at the Australian International Airshow.

