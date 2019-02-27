FTC considered blocking Instagram acquisition - NYP

The U.S. FTC weighed blocking Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) purchase of Instagram six years ago, according to New York Post sources.

At the center of the FTC's arguments was an uncovered document from a high-ranking Facebook exec that said FB wanted to purchase Instagram to eliminate a competitor.

But then-FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz couldn't get enough support from other commissioners to file the suit. The others were concerned the suit would lose due to antitrust laws equating market share with revenue and Instagram had no revenue.

Facebook successfully argued that Instagram was a photo-sharing platform, not a social networking site.

Yesterday, the FTC launched a new tech-focused task force that can unwind existing deals and force spin-offs.