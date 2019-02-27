Denbury Resources +9% after Q4 earnings, revenue beats

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +8.9% pre-market and Q4 earnings and revenues edged analyst expectations.

DNR says it produced 59,867 boe/day during Q4, up 1% Q/Q, and 60,341 boe/day for FY 2018, up slightly from 2017.

Debt principal was reduced by $243M in 2018, ending the year with no outstanding borrowings its bank credit facility, and cut its year-end 2018 ratio of net debt to 2018 adjusted EBITDAX to 4.2x including hedge settlements and 3.3x excluding hedge settlements, vs. 6.6x and 5.9x, respectively, at year-end 2017.

DNR says its 2019 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, is $240M-$260M, 20%-25% lower than 2018's $323M in capital spending, with production expected at 56K-60K boe/day and free cash flow of $50M-$100M assuming a $50/bbl WTI oil price.