Uniti comments on Chapter 11 filing by its biggest customer

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) comments on the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of its biggest customer, Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN): "We continue to closely monitor Windstream's situation, and believe it will successfully navigate through the reorganization process."

Uniti drops 5.9% in premarket trading.

On Tuesday, Windstream said it secured commitment of $1B in DIP financing and expects to continue operating in the normal course of business, and intends to pay vendors in full for all goods received and services provided to Windstream after the filing date.

Previously: Windstream wins 'first day' approvals, access to $400M; shares +2.5% (Feb. 26)