Sarepta up 1% premarket on LGMD data

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary data on three patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E (LGMD) treated with a single infusion of gene therapy MYO-101.

Muscle biopsy results showed 42 - 63% of beta-sarcoglycan (SGCB)-positive fibers, well above the goal of 20%. SGCB is a protein that is absent or under-expressed in LGMD due to genetic mutations in the beta-sarcoglycan gene.

Mean fiber intensity was 47% compared to normal control.

On the safety front, two of the three patients experienced elevated liver enzymes, one considered a serious treatment-related adverse event, which were resolved with steroids.

MYO-101, a gene therapy that uses a vector designed to be delivered to muscles without indiscriminately crossing the blood-brain barrier, is a pipeline candidate of Myonexus Therapeutics which SRPT will acquire for $165M.