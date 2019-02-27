Ocwen Financial +22% after smaller-than-expected Q4 loss

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) jumps 22% in premarket trading after Q4 loss per share of 2 cents came in better than the consensus estimate for a loss of 45 cents.

Q4 loss from continuing operations narrowed to 3 cents per share from a loss of 34 cents in the year-ago period.

Completed acquisition of PHH Corp. and ended the year with total servicing portfolio of 1.6M loans representing unpaid principal balance of $256B.

Q4 pretax loss from continuing operations of $7.8M was affected by a number of significant items, including $64.0M in bargain purchase gain; $16.4M of PHH transaction, integration, and restructuring costs; $10.1M in expense related to significant litigation and regulatory settlements.

Q4 total revenue of $310.9M increased from $276.8M a year ago.