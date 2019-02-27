Whiting Petroleum slides 11% (pre-market) post Q4 earnings miss

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is down 11.3% in pre-market as Q4 results came in below expectation.

Revenues fell 0.3% Y/Y to $473.2M as a result of lower average prices, offset by slight increase in production.

Production was up ~2% to 11.96 MMboe with daily oil production averaged at 88,645 Bbl/d; sales price (including hedging) decreased 5% to $38.21/Boe

Generated $285M of net cash provided by operating activities and $19M in free cash flow

For 2019, forecasts total capital expenditures of $820M at the midpoint of guidance and anticipates FY19 production of 46.7-47.7 MMBoe

