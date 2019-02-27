More ETF fee cuts from Vanguard

Vanguard Group yesterday announced management fee cuts on 10 ETFs totaling $176B in AUM. Among them is the $63B Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), which now has expenses of just 0.12%, down from 0.14%.

That's now two basis points cheaper than BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG). The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) has a fee of 0.67%.

The only thing cheaper than VWO in emerging markets is State Street's (NYSE:STT) SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) at 0.11%. Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas notes SPEM saw 42% organic AUM growth last year.

Among other Vanguard fee cuts: BNDX, VEU, VGK, VPL, VTEB, VXUS