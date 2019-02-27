EOG Resources slips after mixed Q4; sees 2019 capex edging higher

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -1% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations but beating on revenues.

EOG's net income actually fell to $893M from a $2.43B gain in the year-ago quarter but the latter result was skewed by a one-time ~$2B tax benefit courtesy of the new federal tax law.

EOG says it exceeded the high end of its target range for U.S. crude oil volumes in Q4 by producing 430.3K bbl/day, a 17% Y/Y increase.

In 2018, EOG says its output in the Permian's Delaware Basin jumped 47% to 126.8K bbl/day, making the region second to its Eagle Ford production of 171K bbl/day.

For FY 2019, EOG expects to raise U.S. crude oil production by 12%-16%, fund capital investment and pay the dividend with net cash from operating activities at $50/bbl oil.

The company plans capital spending of $6.1B-$6.5B for 2019 after totaling $6B in capex for 2018.