Nu Skin to enter Peru

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) says it plans to expand its presence in Latin America to Peru.

The company's operations in Peru are expected to start on March 7 with a grand opening event in Lima.

Nu Skin will offer a selection of its most popular personal care products at launch with plans to introduce additional products over the coming months.

"Peru is a well-established market for direct selling, and we have seen great anticipation from potential customers and sales leaders there. We are committed to investing in Peru as a new market and are confident in a successful future," notes a Nu Skin exec.

