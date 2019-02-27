Foamix up 4% premarket positive FMX103 data

Thinly traded micro cap Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) is up 4% premarket on average volume following its announcement of results from the open-label Phase 3 FX2016-13 safety study evaluating up to a year's treatment with FMX103 in patients with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea, an inflammatory skin condition characterized by redness and acne-like breakouts.

465 participants received FMX103, a minocycline foam, for at least 26 weeks while 272 were treated for 52 weeks.

The mean reduction in inflammatory lesion count at week 52 was 23.0% from baseline (22.5% at week 40). The proportion of patients achieving clear or almost clear skin at week 52 was 81.6% (76.0% at week 40).

On the safety front, the incidence of non-skin-related adverse events was comparable to double-blind studies. The most frequent was upper respiratory tract infection (3.8%). There were four discontinuations. No serious treatment-related adverse events were reported.

Skin-related adverse events were observed in 1% or less of patients during the 40 weeks of open-label treatment with FMX103. The most frequent was dermatitis (1.0%).

Development is ongoing.