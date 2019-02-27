More on Huron Consulting Group Q4 results

Huron Consulting (HURN -3.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 10.5% Y/Y to $205.5M.

Segment revenue: Healthcare $93M (-2.8% Y/Y); Business Advisory $65.4M (+30.8% Y/Y) & Education $47.1M (+17% Y/Y).

Segment operating margin: Healthcare declined 460 bps to 32.2%; Business Advisory increased 40 bps to 23.8% & Education increased 120 bps to 22.4%.

The average number of full-time billable consultants +4.5% Y/Y to 2,236.

Adj. EBITDA declined 330 bps to 13.6%.

Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,247 (+5.2% Y/Y); Healthcare 813 (+4.5% Y/Y); Business Advisory 813 (+0.5% Y/Y) & Education 621 (+13.1% Y/Y).

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 81.9%; Healthcare 80.3%; Business Advisory 76.2% & Education 79.7%

2019 Outlook: Revenue $880-840M; Adj. EPS to increase 8%-20% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin of 12%-12.5% Y/Y.

