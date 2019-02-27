GE +1.9% as analysts suggest liabilities 'likely contained'

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.9% premarket as more details of the conglomerate's insurance liabilities - filed yesterday evening in its annual report - pointed to less risk than last year.

GE Capital contributed $1.9B to GE's insurance subsidiaries in the first quarter of 2019, down from $3.5B in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, GE Capital is expected to make further contributions of $9B over the next five years.

This gave GE shareholders a "more detailed disclosure on the company's run-off Insurance business inside GE Capital," Merrill analyst Andrew Obin declared, adding that those "liabilities are likely contained."

RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray also described "enhanced disclosures on insurance liability assumptions" in GE's annual report.