Physician Realty Q4 same-store NOI rises 1.3%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 27 cents, in-line with the consensus estimate and unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Same-store cash NOI growth of 1.3%, excluding 6 assets slated for disposition.

Q4 total revenue of $105.3M beat the average analyst estimate by $1.3M and rose 8% Y/Y; portfolio was 95.7% leased as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Six properties in three states, representing an aggregate of about 320,270 square feet of gross leasable area are slated for disposition as of Dec. 31, 2018.

2019 guidance: Sees G&A expenses of $31M-$33M and expects to close $200M-$400M of off-market real estate investments at cap rates of 5.50%-6.25%.

