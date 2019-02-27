Oasis Petroleum +5% as Q4 revenues rout expectations

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) +5.1% pre-market despite reporting a surprise Q4 loss, as revenues rose 38% Y/Y to a far better than expected $599M.

Q4 production volumes averaged 88.3K boe/day (76% oil), in-line with midpoint guidance, for Q4 and 82.5K boe/day (76.5% oil) for the full year; lease operating expenses fell 12% Y/Y to $6.44/boe for the year.

OAS says it plans to cut total 2019 capex by ~40% Y/Y to $540M-$560M, 75% directed to the Williston Basin and 25% to the Delaware Basin.

OAS forecasts FY 2019 production of 86K-91K boe/day with lease operating expenses of $7-$8/boe.