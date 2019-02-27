Lowe's +5% after making gains against Home Depot

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) jumps 4.6% in premarket action after the retailer played some catch-up with Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in Q4 by recording its narrowest comparable sales gap against its rival in about two years. Morgan Stanley points out that Lowe's even "outcomped" Home Depot in January (+5.8% vs. +4.1%) in a market share grab.

Telsey has its eyes on the home improvement sector, lowering Home Depot to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on concerns over the company's ability to hit comparable sales growth of 5% this year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also cautious on Home Depot, advising that "FY17 was the peak in HD’s comps and FY18 was the peak in EPS growth as HD enters a period of stability following several years of strong recovery."

Shares of Home Depot are down 0.30% premarket after dropping 0.88% yesterday. On a YTD look, Lowe's is up 13.8% and Home Depot is 9.6% higher.

