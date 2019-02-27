South African platinum miners ask court to block strike

South African platinum producers including Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF, OTCPK:AGPPY) and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY, OTCPK:IMPUF) ask a court to block a planned strike by the AMCU mining union that they say would further hurt the industry.

The anticipated seven-day strike at platinum mines beginning Feb. 28 would follow a strike over wages underway at Sibanye Gold’s (NYSE:SBGL) gold mines since November, and worsen already fraught labor relations.

The Minerals Council South Africa estimates producers could lose 1.3 tons of PGM production, equal to more than 500M rand ($36M), for each day that workers fail to show up.

