JBG Smith gives stock awards tied to closing Amazon deals

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) issued to some of its managers and employees about 868,000 special stock units--worth about $35M at Tuesday's close--that are tied to Amazon signing leases or commitments to buy property from the real-estate trust within four years.

About a quarter of the units went to its CEO Matthew Kelly.

Some of the awards are subject to the recipients staying with the company for the next five years and over half have performance requirements attached.

In November, JBG Smith entered a pact that gives Amazon exclusive rights to lease space in several of its buildings and to buy land owned by JBGS in northern Virginia's National Landing.

Over 40% of JBGS's holdings are within a half mile of the site where Amazon is planning to build its HQ2.

