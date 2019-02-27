Pizza Hut and FedEx to test pizza delivery bots

Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM) announces a collaboration with FedEx to explore the use of the FedEx SameDay Bot.

The company says the new autonomous delivery device is aimed at revolutionizing local delivery.

The FedEx SameDay Bot is equipped with proprietary technology that allows it to navigate unpaved surfaces, curbs, and even steps to deliver an "extraordinary door-to-door delivery experience."

Testing of the FedEx delivery bot is slated to begin as soon as this summer in select markets pending final city approvals.

Source: Press Release