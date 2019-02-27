Stocks tick lower as struggle for direction continues

Stocks edge slightly lower in early trade, as the market continues to struggle for direction this week after the rally from December lows; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1%.
European bourses trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7%, Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4%.
In the U.S., retailers Lowe's (+1.1%), Best Buy (+15.8%) and TJX (+0.9%) all open higher following their earnings reports.
Energy (+0.3%) and financials (+0.2%) top the early leaderboard for the S&P sectors, while utilities (-0.4%), communication services (-0.3%) and information technology (-0.3%) lag behind.
Also, investors will listen in on Fed Chair Powell's second day of testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.
U.S. Treasury prices turn lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.50% and the 10-year yield higher by 3 bps to 2.67%; the U.S. Dollar Index flat 96.03.
WTI crude oil +2.2% to $56.72/bbl.
