CoStar Group rallies 11.3% post Q4 results

CoStar Group (CSGP +11.3% ) reports Q4 revenue of $315.57M (+24.2% Y/Y); with North America accounting for $307.3M of revenues & rest $8.3M from international revenues.

Q4 overall margins: Gross increased 131 bps to 78.4%; Operating increased 1,432 bps to 33.5%; adj. EBITDA also increased 1,300 bps to 44%.

The Company had ~$1.1B in cash, equivalents and long-term investments, and no outstanding debt.

“We successfully completed the integration of ForRent in Q4. In less than 10 months, we have achieved our financial objectives for the acquisition. For the FY 2018, Multifamily revenue grew 45% versus 2017 to $406M.” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group.

Q1 2019 Outlook: Revenue of $325-329M growth of 19% Y/Y; Adj. EPS $2.38-2.47 & Adj. EBITDA of $120-124M.

FY 2019 Outlook: Revenue of $1.37-1.38B growth of 15%-16% Y/Y; Adj. EPS $9.08-10.00 & Adj. EBITDA of $495-505M up 20% Y/Y.

