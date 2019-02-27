New Media -8.4% after earnings, CFO departure

New Media (NYSE:NEWM) has slipped 8.4% out of today's market open, following a quarter that the company said reflected temporary impacts, and the departure of the company's chief financial officer.

CFO Greg Freiberg is leaving to pursue other opportunities, New Media says, and will stay to assist with a transition to a successor.

“The results of the fourth quarter of 2018 reflect the impact of hurricanes in the southeast, the temporary impact to circulation revenue trends driven by our change in strategy, and a very large commercial print job we cycled in the quarter," says CEO Michael Reed. "Excluding these temporary impacts, our performance was actually quite good."

Revenues rose 5.5% as reported but were down 6.6% on an organic same-store basis, due to weaker print trends, natural disasters, and investments in circulation.

Digital revenues grew 16.4% as reported.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $201M (down 0.3%); Circulation, $154.5M (up 10.2%); Commercial printing and other, $60.5M (up 14.9%).

