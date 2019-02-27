More on GCP Applied Technologies Q4 earnings

GCP Applied Technologies (GCP +14.7% ) reports Q4 sales of $276.1M, down 4.6% Y/Y due to the impact of exiting non-core geographies in Specialty Construction Chemicals and 1.6% down on constant currency basis

Sales by segment: Specialty Construction Chemicals: $156.1M (-6.3%); Specialty Building Materials: $120M (-2.4%)

Gross margin declines 150bps to 36.4% primarily due to the negative impact of inflation on SCC's gross margin; adj. operating margin is down 160bps to 11.6%, and EBITDA margin compresses 110bps to 15.5%

Announced restructuring and repositioning plan and expects annualized savings of ~$22M-$28M in 2020

For FY19, expects net sales on constant currency approximately equal to 2018 levels; adjusted EBIT growth of 7% to 14% with adjusted EPS of ~$1.03-$1.14 and adj. free cash flow of ~$55M-$70M.

Separately, the company issued open letter to GCP shareholders which includes a discussion of its review of strategic alternatives and cost reduction initiatives.

