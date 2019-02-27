Turquoise Hill sees further delays likely at Oyu Tolgoi

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -13.8% ) plunges after warning of possible further delays in the development schedule of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine project, saying the completion of "technically complex" installations at Shaft 2 could take longer than expected.

TRQ said last year that sustainable production at the project would be achieved by Q3 2021 instead of the previously guided start of 2021, but it now sees it as increasingly likely that sustainable first production would be delayed beyond Q3 2021.

The company says the completion of Shaft 2 continued to experience challenges during Q42018, with structural, mechanical, piping and electrical installation productivity below expectations.

TRQ is majority owned by Rio Tinto (RIO +1.4% ), and Oyu Tolgoi is held in partnership with the Mongolian government.

