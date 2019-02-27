Global Net Lease -3.5% after Q4 core FFO per share slips Y/Y

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) falls 3.5% after Q4 core FFO per share of 50 cents slip from 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 aggregate core FFO of $36.9M rose 8.3% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $53.4M falls from $56.6M in Q3, but rose 5.1% from a year ago.

Q4 net operating income declined to $63.3M from $66.8M in Q3.

Company "believes it has an agreement in principal" with its former European service provider for a resolution of its outstanding litigation for $7.4M, resulting in one-time, non-recurring reserve that affects net income and FFO but not adjusted FFO.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Global Net Lease beats on revenue (Feb. 27)