CIRCOR International down 4% post Q4 results

CIRCOR International (CIR -4.4% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 46.6% Y/Y to $301.4M, and +4% on a pro forma organic basis.

Segment sales: Industrial $ 120.6M (+131% Y/Y); Energy $117.4M (+22% Y/Y); and Aerospace & Defense $63.3M (+11% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 173 bps to 30.5%; operating margin recovered by 460 bps to 2.1%; and adj. operating margin was flat at 9.1%.

Segment operating margins: Industrial 12.2% up by 260 bps ; Energy 8% down by 90 bps ; and Aerospace & Defense 18% down by 110 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $33.74M (+55.2% Y/Y) and margin improved by 62 bps to 11.2%.

SG&A expenses were $79.08M (+58.9% Y/Y) and margin was 26.2% up by 203 bps.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $26.3M (+246% Y/Y); and Free cash flow was $19.8M, compared to $1.5M a year ago.

Q4 Total orders were $296.6M (+37% Y/Y), with Industrial at $121.9M (+158% Y/Y); Energy $98M (-17% Y/Y); and Aerospace & Defense $76.7M (+50% Y/Y).

Total Backlog was at $526.9M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Cash and Cash equivalents and restricted cash was at $69.53M, as of December 31, 2018.

1Q19 Guidance: Revenue $245M to $260M; EPS -$0.15 to -$0.01; and Adj. EPS $0.32 to $0.42.

