Inogen down 24% on lower-than-expected B2B Q4 growth in U.S., softer income guidance

Inogen (INGN -23.8% ) slumps on double normal volume following its Q4 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Total revenue was up 35.6% to $86.5M, including a 38.2% rise in sales to $80.7M. Direct to consumer sales were up 50.2% to $36.8M but domestic business-to-business growth was a more pedestrian 16.0% ($25.4M) due to softness from one unnamed national home care provider. This segment had delivered about half if its revenue growth since its IPO.

Net income was $10.0M with EPS of $0.44. Non-GAAP net income was $10.0M (+42.9%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA was $10.5M, down 9.5%.

In the conference call, CEO Scott Wilkinson appeared to pirouette a bit on the TAM estimate of 2.5M - 3M patients, saying, "we’ve looked at it a few different ways, we keep landed in that same area. I will emphasize that we’ve always said 2.5 million to 3 million, we haven’t said 3.0 million or anything, it’s kind of an acknowledgment that it’s an estimate, it’s probably a tougher estimate now than it used to be because of the movement within the data sources. But I think the key is, it’s not 20 million, it’s not 500,000, we feel very good about that estimate, no change to that."

2019 guidance: Revenue: $430M - 440M, U.S. B2B growth will be "modest" in H1 with "improvement" in H2. Net income: $40M - 44M from $48M - 52M due to decrease on tax benefits from stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP EBITDA: $67M - 71M. Operating income: $46M - 50M with positive cash flow.

A couple of weeks ago, Citron Research published a bearish report with a $46 price target.