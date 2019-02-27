Post-IPO low for e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF -24.6% ) slump to a post-IPO low of $6.71 after a bruising Q4 sales report, CFo resignation and store closings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog calls the quarter "highly" disappointing in her assessment.

Herzog: "Most concerning is the top-line, with underlying sales growth expected to be down -3% to -8% next quarter, with no visibility into when trends will improve. Looking forward, mgmt provided no guidance beyond next quarter (due to a change in fiscal year to get a read-through from retailer spring shelf resets) and scanner data is expected to be choppy through the resets. In addition, we see near-term margin pressure from increased advertising (in an attempt to regain top-line momentum)."

Jefferies is also concerned with the e.l.f. print, lowering its price target to $9, although that mark is still well above where ELF is swapping hands.

