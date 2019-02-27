Amazon, Comcast, EA in bidding for stake in Nexon

Amazon.com (AMZN -0.9% ) and Comcast (CMCSA -0.9% ) have jumped into bidding for a stake in Japan-based videogame publisher Nexon (OTCPK:NEXOF), according to South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper.

Comcast (bidding via Universal) and Amazon join Electronic Arts (EA -0.6% ) in initial bids, along with a number of South Korean companies including Netmarble and Kakao and private-equity funds such as KKR, Bain Capital and MBK Partners. (h/t Bloomberg)