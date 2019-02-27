Amazon, Comcast, EA in bidding for stake in Nexon

Amazon.com (AMZN -0.9%) and Comcast (CMCSA -0.9%) have jumped into bidding for a stake in Japan-based videogame publisher Nexon (OTCPK:NEXOF), according to South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper.
Comcast (bidding via Universal) and Amazon join Electronic Arts (EA -0.6%) in initial bids, along with a number of South Korean companies including Netmarble and Kakao and private-equity funds such as KKR, Bain Capital and MBK Partners. (h/t Bloomberg)
While headquartered in Japan, Nexon was founded in South Korea in 1994 and has grown to be a giant of Asia online gaming. Nexon draws nearly half its revenue from China's Tencent (TCEHY -1.7%).
