More on Callon Petroleum Q4 results

Callon Petroleum (CPE +9.3% ) reports Q4 revenue of $161.9M, +37% Y/Y, primarily driven by higher production, offset by lower realized prices

Total production increased 55% to 3,780 MBoe, with average daily production of 41,087 boe/d, average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging declines 9% to $42.41/boe.

EBITDA margin declines ~130bps to 73.9% and operating margin shrinks ~960bps to 36%

Year end estimated net proved reserves grew 74% to 238.5 MMboe and included 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

For 2019, the company anticipates production 39.5 - 41.5 MBoe/day

