U.S. seeks enforceable pact for China to change model

The U.S. is working for a trade pact with China with "significant structural changes" to the economic model of the world's second-largest economy as well as provisions to enforce the agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in testimony to the House Ways and Means committee.

It's too early to tell if China will agree to the U.S. demands, Lighthizer said, even as President Donald Trump plans to invite Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a signing summit to finalize a potential agreement.

“This administration is pressing for significant structural changes that would allow for a more level playing field -- especially when it comes to issues of intellectual property rights and technology transfers,” Lighthizer said.

