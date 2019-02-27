Shell eyes higher gas production from Norway's Ormen Lange field

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7% ) will seek to increase production and recoverable reserves from its Ormen Lange gas field off Norway by installing subsea compressors, according to the head of its Norwegian operations.

Production from Ormen Lange, Norway’s second largest gas field and one of the key external gas supply sources for the U.K., has been gradually declining, with output of 15.7B cm in 2018 vs. a peak of 22.2B cm in 2012.