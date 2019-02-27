Shell eyes higher gas production from Norway's Ormen Lange field

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7%) will seek to increase production and recoverable reserves from its Ormen Lange gas field off Norway by installing subsea compressors, according to the head of its Norwegian operations.
Production from Ormen Lange, Norway’s second largest gas field and one of the key external gas supply sources for the U.K., has been gradually declining, with output of 15.7B cm in 2018 vs. a peak of 22.2B cm in 2012.
Costs have dropped since Shell postponed plans to artificially increase the field’s pressure to pump out more gas in 2014, and the company and its partners, including Equinor (EQNR +1.3%) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +1%), now aim to choose between two proposals to improve output and recoverable reserves, says Rich Denny, head of Shell’s operations in Norway.
