Planet Fitness +4.6% post Q4 results

Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT +4.6% ) are up 4.6% after the company tops estimates with its Q4 report.

The company reports system-wide same store sales were up 10.1% , by segment, franchisee-owned same store sales increased 10.1% and corporate-owned same store sales increased 9%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 21.6% to $62.3M during the quarter.

On November 13, 2018, the Company entered into a $300M accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank, N.A.

98 new Planet Fitness stores were opened system-wide during the period, bringing system-wide total stores to 1,742 as of December 31, 2018.

2019 Outlook: Total revenue increase of ~15% Y/Y; System-wide same store sales in the high single digits; Adj. net income to increase ~18% Y/Y; Adj. EPS to increase ~25% Y/Y.

