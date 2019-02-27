Sempra Energy says Cameron LNG export terminal startup on target

Sempra Energy (SRE +1.4% ) says it sees the first train at its Cameron LNG export terminal starting production in Q2 and the remaining two units completed on their current schedule.

During SRE's earnings conference call, CEO Jeffrey Martin and COO Joseph Householder sought to reassure the market that while they always plan for any risks, they believe the project is on track.

McDermott (MDR +4.1% ) CEO David Dickson has acknowledged problems during construction and the need to get the problems under control, since his company inherited its contractor role on the project when it acquired CB&I last year.

"We have had great conversations with David Dickson," CEO Jeffrey Martin said. He understands the challenges, and we have confidence in their ability to deliver."