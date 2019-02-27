Dycom Industries tumbles 29% post Q4 results

Dycom Industries (DY -29.2% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 14.3% Y/Y to $748.62M, and +13.7% on organic basis.

Adj. EBITDA of $59.8M (+0.4% Y/Y) and margin declined by 111 bps to 8%.

G&A expenses increased by 21.8% Y/Y to $73.54M.

One of company’s customers filed a voluntary petition for reorganization on February 25, 2019. Dycom recorded a pre-tax non-cash charge of $17.2M against ~$45M of total accounts receivable and contract assets related to this customer in this quarter.

Q1 Outlook: Contract revenues $750M to $800M; GAAP EPS $0.23 to $0.45; and Non-GAAP EPS $0.34 to $0.56.

