More on Gran Tierra Energy Q4 results; raises 2019 outlook

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE +2.6% ) reports Q4 revenues increased 7% to ~137M, driven by higher production offset by lower realized prices

The company says that average production increased to a record high of 38,156 Boe/day, +11% Y/Y; average realized prices declines 3.6% to 38.90/Boe

EBITDA increased from $20M to $69M; reports narrower net loss of $10.8M as compared to $40.8M last year.

The company updated 2019 guidance and now expects production of 41,000-43,000 Boe/day, as against prior guidance of 40,000-42,000 Boe/day; raises Free Cash Flow to $50M-60M, up from $5M-15M prior

